Hello Deadsiders!
Public testing of procedural maps begins now!
As you may have seen from our recent WIP post and teasers, the team has been working on making a procedural map generator for Deadside. This system will quickly generate a completely unique map, allowing servers to have a lot of map and gameplay variety. We already have a functional though work in progress generator that we would like to playtest with everyone.
This will be the first of several public tests before the release of version 1.7, that way we can correctly tune the generator before release. We are looking for feedback primarily on the overall gameplay experience, for example loot distribution, and PvPvE gameplay. Procedural maps will feature many new POIs for you to explore and test as well.
We will be launching three PTS servers, PvP EU, PvP US, and PvE EU. Each of these servers will have a 4x4Km map, each with a different seed. So when the test goes live tomorrow, login to the PTS and have a look around! The more feedback and participation we get from our community, the better the system will be on release
Check out the patch notes below the instructions for a list of smaller detailed changes
Feedback:Share your impressions and thoughts in the #feedback-pts channel on the Official Deadside Discord server
How to connect to the Public Test Server (PTS):
- Right-click Deadside in your Steam library; click on Properties…;
- Choose BETAS, then select the “public_test_server - PTS” branch from the drop-down menu;
- Wait for the update to download and launch the game;
- Connect to one of the available official PTS servers, which depends on your location.
How to switch back to the live version of the game:
- Right-click Deadside in your Steam library, then click on Properties…;
- Choose BETAS, then select the “None” branch from the drop-down menu;
- Wait for an update to download and launch the game;
- Connect to one of the available official live servers depending on your location.
- Bots have a revised vision system
- Added the ability to quickly jump over balconies using space
- Fish now correctly appear in the player’s inventory after being caught from a boat.
- Remodeled GRM-40.
- Remodeled FAMAS.
- Removed many inventory restrictions when dragging and dropping to replace items
- The game no longer freezes when entering via the “Continue” button if the player doesn’t have the required mod installed on the client.
- If a player places an assault ladder belonging to another player on their base, the raid block for the base owner will no longer trigger even after the ladder is destroyed. The same behavior now applies to beds and sleeping bags. Other objects (structures and modules) still trigger the raid block like normal
- Players now hear the correct concrete footstep sounds when walking inside the building near “Khimmash” in G8.
Thanks for reading, enjoy the playtest!
Bad Pixel
