23 October 2025 Build 20516176 Edited 23 October 2025 – 17:52:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Train Simulator Classic, the ultimate railway hobby, is back for 2025 with three iconic routes from the wide world of railways. Click here to visit the store

The Chatham Main Line is featured in its entirety from London Victoria to Ramsgate and Dover via Faversham. The Sheerness Branch is also included, as is London Blackfriars, totalling over 130 miles of South East railway to explore. Also featuring are a selection of Southeastern EMUs, including the BR Class 465/9 for long-distance Networker action.

The historic Norfolk Southern (ex-Southern Railway) Saluda Grade route extends 70 miles from Asheville, North Carolina, to Spartanburg, South Carolina, and includes the legendary and daunting 4.7 per cent railroad grade that ascended the east slope of the magnificent Blue Ridge Mountains. You’ll climb aboard three types of authentic Norfolk Southern diesels and experience extraordinary and memorable mountain railroading.

Konstanz and Villingen are connected by more than 90km of scenic inter-city rail. From Konstanz, the line starts off as the Upper Rhine Railway, which has followed the path of the great river since the 1840s. The Upper Rhine Railway stretches all the way from Mannheim down to the Swiss city of Basel, before sharply darting east and following, plus frequently crossing, the German-Swiss border all the way to Konstanz. You will experience all of this from the cab of the BR111 and the BR 189.

Get more out of Train Simulator Classic with the optional Rail Subscription. The perfect way to get started with the ultimate railway hobby, this includes the base game along with a selection of curated routes and locomotives ready to play. Get started here.

Train Simulator Classic, the ultimate railway hobby!

Changed files in this update

