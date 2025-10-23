 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20516098 Edited 23 October 2025 – 19:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch 0.11.2 hotfix 3 has now been deployed, please consider restarting Steam if you don’t see the update.

🐛Bug fixes & improvements🐛

  • Fixed a crash related to VOIP

  • Fixed a crash related to Vulkan

  • Fixed the mirror being too dark

  • Fixed headphones being stuck on dead players

  • Fixed user being kicked back to bunker after deploying into raid

  • Fixed helmets not muffling sounds

  • Fixed audio range not working as intended

  • Improved ear pros ambiance sound balance

  • Improved FPS (several tweaks to improve performances)

  • Improved vaults loot

Windows 64-bit Depot 1957781
