Patch 0.11.2 hotfix 3 has now been deployed, please consider restarting Steam if you don’t see the update.
🐛Bug fixes & improvements🐛
Fixed a crash related to VOIP
Fixed a crash related to Vulkan
Fixed the mirror being too dark
Fixed headphones being stuck on dead players
Fixed user being kicked back to bunker after deploying into raid
Fixed helmets not muffling sounds
Fixed audio range not working as intended
Improved ear pros ambiance sound balance
Improved FPS (several tweaks to improve performances)
Improved vaults loot
Changed files in this update