23 October 2025 Build 20516089 Edited 23 October 2025 – 17:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed multiplayer end of levels not loading next one

  • Fixed multiplayer camera zoom being too high when players were too far away from one another

  • Fixed multiplayer off screen indicators triggering when players were still visible

  • Fixed ghost trembling glitch effect

Changed files in this update

