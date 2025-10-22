Hello N.O.R.M.s



This update brings me up to release, which is in 2 days. Its been a wild ride watching this thing take shape.



Added a Dodge mechanic. This allowed me to make lighter/non armor items more relevant, giving you a chance to dodge. "Yoink!"



Added a beam energy weapon that sets stuff on fire, including you if you overheat- so be careful!

Updated the atmospheric lighting



Updated the foreground art to give the graphics a little more depth



Added some "stealth" light variants. The light is orange and they are not as powerful, but they attract less attention from enemies and don't set off spawns as much.



Rebalanced power consumption for gear. Flashlights now consume much less energy so you can use them more frequently without constantly running out of batteries.



Updated the graphics for the store. Items will spin slowly when you hover over them, there's a little more color. Its just nicer. There are updated screen shots if you want to see how things are looking.

General rebalance of loot drops and room spawns

Optimized the store so it loads faster and is now smoother

Added an additional section to the NORMS area







I think that is it for now. Thank you to everyone who is planning on playing, I hope you enjoy No Time For Pants!







