Hello everyone,

Today, we are thrilled to announce the wait is over: Dark Hours 1.0 is finally out! Gear up, gather your crew, and let the horrific heist night begin.

💀 What's Dark Hours?

Dark Hours is a co-op survival horror game for up to 4 players.

Your heist has been disrupted by a supernatural event, and your team of robbers is now trapped with an evil entity. Forget your plan, your mission is to survive. Explore and cooperate to find a way out.

🎬 Watch the Cinematic Launch Trailer to get a glimpse of what awaits you.

🔦 What's Available in Version 1.0

8 monsters with their exclusive abilities and weaknesses

50+ heist items: from classic heist kits and hacking tools to remote-control devices, EMP, Holy & Ice grenades, flare guns, entity scanners, GPS trackers, instant cameras, and more

60 maps across 5 environments: Auction Houses, Casinos, Museums, Nuclear Power Plants and Cruise ships

12+ mission objectives to plan your heists around

3 mafia factions to build your reputation across and unlock exclusive items and customizations

4 difficulty levels, including the Nightmare mode.

100+ customization items

Various deadly puzzles, traps & minigames

PvPvE mode where 2 teams of robbers compete against each other

3 fun extra game modes: Golden Rabbit, Curling & Red Light Green Light

Crossplay and friends online system

You can find the complete patchnote at the end of this news.

❤️Thank You for your support!

This milestone wouldn’t have been possible without you. Your feedback, passion, and support through Early Access kept us going, and we can’t thank you enough.

From everyone on the Dark Hours team: thank you for being part of this adventure.

Now go… your next heist is waiting.

Have fun burglars!

Raven

🔔 Stay updated on all things Dark Hours:

contact@darkhours-thegame.com

Patchnote #56 for Dark Hours (v1.0) - 23/10/2025

NEW

Microphone System NEW: Implemented a new microphone system allowing players to select their input device directly in-game and improve sound management.

All Monsters Interact NEW : Added numerous new interactions with gameplay items Certain monsters now react to cold, bright flashes, and objects thrown at them.

Trickster Animation NEW : Added new animations based on interactions.

Cursed Pharaoh Animation NEW : Added new animations based on interactions.

Banshee VFX NEW : Added an area-of-effect around her that freezes nearby surfaces.

Hidebehind AoE VFX NEW : Added an area-of-effect on surrounding surfaces.

NEW Gameplay Items : Almost 40 new items are now available for players to use. Various grenades, such as the Ice Grenade New hacking devices, including one with monster detection Different walkie-talkies, like the GPS Walkie-Talkie Unique items such as a teleporter, a plunger, and many more!

Mafia Reputation NEW : Contract : Contracts are now affiliated with three different mafia factions, allowing you to improve your reputation with each of them. Mafia Reward : Build reputation with each mafia by completing their contracts, unlocking new gameplay items and cosmetic customizations.

PvP Training NEW : Face off against a second team of burglars in 2v2 matches.

Heist Night Timed REWORK : Now complete as many heists as possible within one hour!

Timed Lightswitch NEW : Added timed light switches.

Guitar Cruise Ship NEW : Added a guitar interaction on the Cruise Ship.

Mirror Interact NEW : Mirrors can now be broken by throwing objects at them.

Wall Lamp Interact NEW : Wall lamps can now be destroyed with a crowbar or by throwing objects hard enough.

Bottle Throw NEW : You can now shatter bottles by throwing them.

Return from the van NEW : Players can now return to the heist after leaving through the exit door.

Van Terminal Timer NEW : Added a timer on the terminal before a departure.

Crowbar system NEW : hit direction now depends on player camera rotation (you can now hit below you when looking down).

Charged Hit System NEW : Holding the attack button with the crowbar (and similar items) now charges a powerful hit.

Rarity Contracts NEW : Added a rarity system for contracts.

Rain Ambience Lobby NEW: Added a rain ambience sound to the lobby.



Bug Fix & improvement

Monster

Trickster demon's Laugh Fix : The Trickster Demon’s laugh sound now stops correctly when the ability ends.

Electric VFX Fix : Fixed a bug where the electric VFX from the Voltaic Wraith would never disappear.

Blind ghoul Fix : Fixed several bugs affecting its hearing behavior.

Driftborn Invisibility Fix: Fixed Driftborn invisibility being inconsistent.



Gameplay

Flashlight Updated : Adjusted flashlight lighting for improved visuals.

Explosive Objective Nightmare Mode MOD : The bomb setup minigame has been slightly simplified in Nightmare Mode.

Personal Locker MOD : The personal locker can now hold up to 30 items.

Multiple Adrenaline Fix : Fixed a bug where players would instantly fall KO again after being revived under multiple adrenaline effects.

Taser Desync Fix: Fixed a bug causing desynchronization issues with the taser.



LD

Loot Safe Update : Loot safes can now spawn in rooms other than the control room.

Cruise Ship Fix : Staff Bathroom Toilets MOD : Collider improvements for better interaction. Hacking Doors Fix : Hacking doors now correctly function as interactive objects. Corridor Colliders Fix : Enlarged corridor colliders to allow proper mirror interactions. Wall door Fix : Fix d'un wall door affectant la navigation des monstres.

Museum Mammoth Cranium Fix : Fixed Mammoth Cranium collision preset to ignore monsters.

Power Plant Phone Fix: Fixed missing phone mesh in the Power Plant control board.

UI

Lobby Shop Rework : The lobby shop has been updated with new items and a functional shopping cart.

Contract Selection Rework : Redesigned contract selection with updated visuals and improved gameplay flow.

Objective In-Game Update: Updated the in-game objective display.



Audio

Rolling Items Fix : Fixed a bug where rolling item sounds would not stop correctly.

Chicken Sound Fix : Fixed an issue where the chicken sound was too quiet or not audible to monsters when used nearby.

Sound Physic Items NEW: Physical items now make sounds when moved.



General