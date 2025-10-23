 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Football Manager 26 Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Fellowship Escape From Duckov Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 October 2025 Build 20515943 Edited 23 October 2025 – 20:33:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey all,

Over the course of the day we spotted a minor bug which we weren't happy leaving, so we're rolling out a second hotfix of day.

  • The South Cardinal for Mr Slab The Butcher Ritual had a small issue that caused some strangeness. To go into any more detail spoils it for new players, however, this has been resolved.

  • We didn't include the name of the Cardinal you were completing on the Round Over screen. This potentially stopped players bragging about it - Disaster! So we resolved this too.

We'll keep on tweaking the game where we see fit. If you see a bug or have any sort of issue, feel free to comment or post in the Discussion section of the community page.

S

Changed files in this update

Depot 3547011
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link