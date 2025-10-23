Hey all,

Over the course of the day we spotted a minor bug which we weren't happy leaving, so we're rolling out a second hotfix of day.

The South Cardinal for Mr Slab The Butcher Ritual had a small issue that caused some strangeness. To go into any more detail spoils it for new players, however, this has been resolved.

We didn't include the name of the Cardinal you were completing on the Round Over screen. This potentially stopped players bragging about it - Disaster! So we resolved this too.

We'll keep on tweaking the game where we see fit. If you see a bug or have any sort of issue, feel free to comment or post in the Discussion section of the community page.

