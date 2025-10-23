English##########Content################[Music]New Music: The Beautiful Beautiful End of the World[The Beautiful Beautiful End of the World]It now replaces the old main menu music.[Boombox] You can now listen to The Beautify Beautify End of the World on your boomboxes.[The Beautiful Beautiful End of the World]The song will also play when you reach a certain ending to be "saved" by a certain angel.[Beasthrys Temple]The priestess now provides healing service. Your relationship with the Dolovian affects the price. It can be free if the relationship is above 50.简体中文##########Content################【音乐】新音乐：世界美丽的终结【世界美丽的终结】它替换了以前的旧主菜单音乐。【音乐播放器】现在你可以在音乐播放器中听【世界美丽的终结】【世界美丽的终结】这首歌也会在你抵达某个被某天使【拯救】的结局时播放。【碧丝崔斯神殿】女祭司现在提供治疗服务。价格受你和多洛维关系度影响。如果超过50，则免费。Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场