24 October 2025 Build 20515922 Edited 24 October 2025 – 19:32:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi Builders!ːthebuilderːːladyengineerː


Thank you for all your reports, and we apologise for any bugs you may have encountered. We have just fixed the most important ones! Of course, we are not stopping there, and more updates will be coming soon 😊

- Added missing resolutions, including 32:9
- Added a pop-up with thanks after completing the storyline
- It is now possible to reset the vehicle's position
- Improvements to the UI and gameplay 🎮

⚠️ In addition to hotfixes, we are planning a major update – you have reported that some of the gameplay is too easy. As a result, we will introduce tasks that will be more challenging. Thank you very much for your feedback, and we are working on it! ⚠️

Have Fun! 🤗
Team House Builder 2

