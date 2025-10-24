Greetings, Kaelas and Malakais!

Today - October 24, 2025 - marks a special occasion and we're thrilled to announce the release of a brand-new, completely FREE DLC: the Dark Envoy Bonus Pack!

We're thrilled to announce this new release, landing exactly on the second anniversary of Dark Envoy's launch on October 24, 2023! It feels like just yesterday you first stepped into the war-torn Guns N’ Sorcery world of Jaan. To thank our incredible community for two years of support, we're giving back with a massive collection of digital goodies for you to explore:

Additional Artwork: Dive deeper into the visual development of Dark Envoy with a collection of stunning concept art and captivating promotional illustrations.

Early Character and Storyline Sketches: Get a fascinating glimpse into the initial ideas and designs that shaped the heroes and the narrative of Dark Envoy.

Wallpapers: Decorate your digital spaces with beautiful wallpapers inspired by the world and characters you've come to know and love.

And more! We've packed in a few extra surprises for you to discover.

This Bonus Pack is our way of saying thank you for your unwavering support. We believe in providing you with more than just the game itself – we want to offer you a deeper connection to its creation.



Think of this as our little off-game content (digital goodies) package for you to enjoy, much like the Cyberpunk 2077 Bonus Pack available on Steam, offering a glimpse behind the scenes and allowing you to immerse yourselves further in the world of Dark Envoy. We hope you'll like it!

CELEBRATION

But the anniversary celebration doesn't end here! We will be absolutely honored if you would join us in commemorating this 2-year milestone on Sunday, October 26, 2025, at 7:00 PM CET (that's 10:00 AM PDT, 1:00 PM EDT, 6:00 PM BST, 8:00 PM EEST on that day, and 2:00 AM JST on October 27).

Please come back to the game and perhaps share your favorite memories with us and the community using #DarkEnvoy hashtag.

We remember the excitement of the game's launch, and while our historical peak of concurrent players reached just 408 brave souls back in the day, we'd absolutely love to see even more of you return to Dark Envoy with a little help from our amazing fans.





Your passion and support have been the very essence of this adventure, and we can't thank you enough for the countless hours you've spent exploring the world we crafted. From the bottom of our hearts,. Your dedication has been the greatest reward, and we look forward to many more adventures together with Dark Envoy version 2.0 on the (Event) horizon.

See you in Jaan!

Event Horizon Team