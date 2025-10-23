Hi everyone!

Sixth week, sixth update.

We're almost there, the game will release in full the 4th of Novemeber on all platforms and we're superexcited to see what you all think of all the updates, the game is definitely in better shape now and ready for final release.

Dataworlds redesign

Redesigned a part of the last mandatory dataworld, it should be more doable now, Shen long (the big worm) has really been a pain in the arse for many players, hopefully this will help a bit.

Bossfight fixes

Some people found the bossfight too easy, it was because some of the projectiles were't hitting the player, it's now fixed. and a part of the bossfight was just bad game design really, we made the last block more evident so people won't miss jump away, hopefully.

Better Weight on many objects

Many objects just felt like made of cardborad without any weight to them, we fixed most of the game objects, please let us know if something else feels weird, we'll fix it.

Better hand interactions on objects

We also added some more hand poses on object to avoid some junckiness when the procedural grabbing kicks in, this won;t be perfect to make it perfect we would need to rethink and modify the whole system, maybe for the next game, if there will ever be one. :)

Environment fixes

There were some spots in the game where you could see the world outside the level that breaks immersions a lot and shouldn't happen, we fixed those spots. The Exploding oxigen canister fading away out side of the toolshed is now fixed.

Holographic locks

Better puzzle design with better color coding, as someone pointed out there were some puzzle with some really bad design, players struggle to understand how they work end were just bruteforcing them. should be better now. Please let us know.

The game will be exiting early access the 4th of November, if there are any content creators out there who would like to feature Of Lies and Rain on your channels please let us know, we'll be happy to send you a key.

As always thanks a lot to everyone who bought the game in early access! It kept the studio alive, the support we received has been overwhelming, again thanks a lot for everything you're doing for our little company!

Best,

Castello Inc Team.