Fixed the following issues:

- Fixed partial localization gaps

- Fixed an issue in the tutorial level where dragging characters caused unintended duplicate characters to spawn; this feature has been disabled in the tutorial

- Fixed queue conflicts caused by accidentally triggering other events during event selection; input is now disabled after an event is chosen

- Fixed certain incorrect text descriptions

- Fixed a long waiting period after combat ends

Updates:

- Improved the layout of some hard-to-read quick guide sections

- Added short death sound effects for most enemies

Thank you for your support!