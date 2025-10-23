Fixed the following issues:
- Fixed partial localization gaps
- Fixed an issue in the tutorial level where dragging characters caused unintended duplicate characters to spawn; this feature has been disabled in the tutorial
- Fixed queue conflicts caused by accidentally triggering other events during event selection; input is now disabled after an event is chosen
- Fixed certain incorrect text descriptions
- Fixed a long waiting period after combat ends
Updates:
- Improved the layout of some hard-to-read quick guide sections
- Added short death sound effects for most enemies
Thank you for your support!
