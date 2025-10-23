More Seasonal Content,



This week's update brings some more seasonal content, this time of the spooky variety. We've added some new uses for your pumpkins to make them a bit more festive as well as a new furniture set for your house.

We also wanted to clarify that the fall seasonal resources (sunflowers and pumpkins) will be respawning from Oct 09 - Nov 20, after which they will slowly be let to go extinct as what's left is gathered.

Beyond the resources themselves, no recipes will be removed so any items still in circulation can be used to craft even after the event has ended.





Custom Chat Channels,



This is something we've been working on for a while and it took some time to get it working properly. This is the first version of a system which allows players to create their own chat channels to make communicating with groups of friends possible, and allows for you to more easily form larger group chats, be it for a settlement, an empire or just some shared interests.

Currently you are able to own/administrate only 1 chat channel, but can be a member of up to 5. We will likely expand this in the future, but this limit allowed us to keep the current UI relatively unchanged.

Like whispers, these custom channels are not automoderated, however reports are still acted on and the community guidelines still apply. We hope that this gives players a space to take banter with their friends or townmates, without clogging up region chat, and without the risk of getting auto-muted.

We'll be listening to your feedback to decide how to evolve this feature going forward. We have a lot of ideas of how to expand to make it better but wanted to get the first version in your hands to hear what you think and see how it ends up being used.



More Quality of life,



We also have a few more highly requested quality of life features, including the ability to change the bind for (or unbind) moving on the map. Another nice one is the ability to see the wind direction near your minimap.





Patch Notes





Added,

Halloween decorations and collectibles,

Gothic furniture set,

A new type of pet,

Private chat channels,

Separate keybind for moving on the map,

More stats to deployable tooltips,

Wind indicator next to the minimap,



Changed,

Dungeon icons on the map now show the dungeon's name and tier,

'Fill deployables first' inventory setting to 'Disable auto-pickup', Because of the confusion around the inventory setting changes we reverted the functionality to what it was on the server and we'll consider more what the best solution here is. The intent was to give the option to go hunting without a deployable and have loot drop on the ground so it wouldn't slow you down by going on your back. However we are listening to player feedback and this was clearly confusing and had side effects that we hadn't considered. The UI will still show the new text until a new client is available later today. With regards to the barter stall change we are investigating a bug where market mode orders aren't showing up anymore after the update (they should have been showing as 2 distinct orders) and will look into ways to preserve old functionality like having 0-cost orders.



When a siege on a watchtower starts, all marks for siege are now removed,

Market-mode on barter stalls has been discontinued in favor of the marketplace,

Pumpkin and sunflower hats are now tradeable,



Fixed,