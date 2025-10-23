- Made the remaining 1% secret obtainable...
- Update moving objects to consistently reset when waking up from spawning and speedrun resets
- Add an indicator to the end time board to show if the player ever activated the secret level ability
- Fix yarn balls freaking out when you equip them
- Update credits
1.0.7 The Missing 1%
1.0.7
