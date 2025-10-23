 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 Counter-Strike 2 Fellowship Marvel Rivals Escape From Duckov
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 October 2025 Build 20515511 Edited 23 October 2025 – 21:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1.0.7
  • Made the remaining 1% secret obtainable...
  • Update moving objects to consistently reset when waking up from spawning and speedrun resets
  • Add an indicator to the end time board to show if the player ever activated the secret level ability
  • Fix yarn balls freaking out when you equip them
  • Update credits

Changed files in this update

Depot 2984971
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link