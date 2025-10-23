- Add radioactivity (and nuke grenade launchers). This is the final big mechanic. See attached video.
- Salvage is now taken automatically when player is close enough. It also doesn't block path finding, so it's much easier to navigate in a battlefield with many "hulks" from previous engagements.
- Show "RECOMMEND SELF-DESTRUCT" when player is immobilized and without a way to repair.
- Update tutorial to avoid soft-locking and "going too fast"
- Implement a config.toml file for modding
- Re-add vignetting over the sector map (makes reading UI easier)
v0.2.65+92 *OMNIMECH*
Update notes via Steam Community
