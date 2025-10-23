 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 Counter-Strike 2 Fellowship Escape From Duckov Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 October 2025 Build 20515480 Edited 23 October 2025 – 17:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Add radioactivity (and nuke grenade launchers). This is the final big mechanic. See attached video.
  • Salvage is now taken automatically when player is close enough. It also doesn't block path finding, so it's much easier to navigate in a battlefield with many "hulks" from previous engagements.
  • Show "RECOMMEND SELF-DESTRUCT" when player is immobilized and without a way to repair.
  • Update tutorial to avoid soft-locking and "going too fast"
  • Implement a config.toml file for modding
  • Re-add vignetting over the sector map (makes reading UI easier)



Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3041591
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3041592
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3041593
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link