 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 Counter-Strike 2 Escape From Duckov Fellowship Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 October 2025 Build 20515455 Edited 23 October 2025 – 16:13:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bugs

  • "…object has no attribute 'available_p'" (Luke) - manifestation of a much lower level save game infrastructure bug

  •  Destroyed plane would still show intact above wreck of itself (!)(Luke)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 887492
  • Loading history…
Windows DLC 4006120English Depot 4006120
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link