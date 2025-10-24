Hi! SRPG 'UltraGirl Alters' is officially launched! 15% off for limited release!

In this story-driven SRPG,you play as the manager of the virtual idol group “Alters.”

Command five girls wearing specially designed tokusatsu-style hero suits as they battle monsters in a virtual world. Build trust and form deep bonds with them while uncovering the dark secrets of INFI-X—the Big corporation that controls everything through its algorithms……You will lead the girls to save the world.

Become a dependable manager and guide the Alters to victory

Live and work alongside five young idols, taking care of their daily lives while helping them navigate challenges like information leaks, cyberbullying, and fan club drama. Earn their trust and strengthen your relationship as you help them survive the ruthless competition between idol groups.

As the story unfolds, you’ll uncover the dark side of INFI-X: profit-driven algorithms and entertainment pushed to disturbing extremes. When the world begins to spiral into chaos under the grip of money and algorithms, you’ll lead the idol heroes of “Alters” to fight back!

Protect the “other side” of the idols and form unbreakable bonds

Choose to grow closer to each member of “Alters” by helping them resolve personal struggles through side missions. Strengthening these bonds raises their relationship level with you and unlocks special events. Complete all the side stories of five members to reach the “perfect ending,” where all six of you truly become the perfect group of “Alters.”

Strategic, Hybrid real time and turn-based combat with tokusatsu flair

On the live-streamed battlefield, you’ll act as both director and commander, leading the “Alters” against realistic monsters created by corporate algorithms. Use their unique abilities with strategy to defeat increasingly complex monsters and bosses. Your commands will influence live-stream chat reactions and the team’s post-battle ratings.

Unique hero skills and spectacular performances

Use EXP earned from live-stream battles to level up members and choose their skill paths. Deepening your bonds also unlocks additional buffs in combat. Build up SP by defeating enemies and unleash each idol’s spectacular Ultimate skill—powerful moves capable of wiping out hordes of monsters or devastating bosses.

Explore the city and uncover side stories

When you’re not in battle, take time to explore the city. Discover side missions involving ghost workers, mine thieves, social media influencers, and believers in mega–tech corporations. You’ll also encounter personal side stories that bring you closer to your team members.

BUG feedback channel



If you encounter any bugs or errors during the game, please provide feedback to us through the following methods. We will do our best to fix and optimize them, bringing you a better gaming experience!



Official email: futureinvention@163.com

Welcome everyone to follow the official news @ FutureInvention for the latest information!