23 October 2025 Build 20515423 Edited 23 October 2025 – 17:09:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

The first version of the game began as a game jam project a few years ago. Today, the final, much better and developed version is coming to Steam! Thanks for playing the demo during the pre-release phase!

All the best!

