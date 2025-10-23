Hi users!
This non-patch fixes a security vulnerability in our game engine (thankfully, Mr. Glitch isn’t to blame this time).
We also took the opportunity to fix a few non-bugs but nothing too serious.
But above all, please keep not having fun!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update