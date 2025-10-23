 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 Counter-Strike 2 Escape From Duckov Fellowship Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 October 2025 Build 20515341 Edited 23 October 2025 – 16:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi users!

This non-patch fixes a security vulnerability in our game engine (thankfully, Mr. Glitch isn’t to blame this time).

We also took the opportunity to fix a few non-bugs but nothing too serious.

But above all, please keep not having fun!

Changed files in this update

Windows There is no game : Wrong dimension Windows Depot 1240211
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link