Hey everyone,
This update delivers much needed improvements to the game as we keep focusing on stability and bug fixes.
Thank you again for all your feedback and patience ❤️
📢 Patch 6 – Build n° 115,068
💥 Crash & Engine Fixes
Fixed multiple crashes related to:
World Generator chunk creation.
Player weapons during hotjoin.
Melee weapons accessing invalid meshes or animation instances.
Ability Info Widget.
Gatekeeper sacrifice spawn logic.
AI during seamless travel.
Niagara emitter safety.
World streaming and UMovieSceneSequencePlayer.
DESS FX and boss spawn logic.
Improved pointer validation and thread safety in animation and gameplay systems (players, NPCs, and Door Boss).
Added additional data security and pointer handling improvements across the GameInstance and DataModel systems.
Updated internal crash reporter for better diagnostics.
🐞 Bug Fixes
Fixed floating torso after NPC explosions.
Fixed alchemy auto-regeneration triggering incorrectly without Philosopher Stone unlocked.
Fixed minor UI issue in SOS_AbilityInfoWidget.
Fixed wrong texture mask on MI_Flowerbody_01a_LOD2.
Fixed book “Treatise on Alchemy” behavior.
Fixed non-thread-safe calls in animation layers (NPCs, weapons, players).
Fixed missing cast checks in several UI widgets.
Fixed Weapon destruction issue where the destroyed weapon could differ from the overlapped one in certain cases.
🎵 Audio & Music System
Migrated project to FMOD 2.03.09 (major update).
Fixed possible music overlap during boss fights.
Improved battle theme sustain system and reduced looping artifacts.
Improved synchronization between action music and shrine levels.
Known issues with music layering remain — they will be addressed in an upcoming patch.
🌿 Content & Visuals
Adjusted Door Boss and Gatekeeper arenas (shadows, rotations, ambient).
Improved Hermit boss rotation curve and VFX synchronization.
Updated FX pooling for footsteps and boss abilities.
Various improvements to light culling and mesh starts for better shadows.
💡 Improvements & Tools
Improved save system stability.
Added safer async loading for anim montages.
Changed files in this update