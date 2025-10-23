It’s hard to believe, but today marks the 1 Year Anniversary since the launch of Rivals of Aether II! After four new characters, 12 months of events, hundreds of tournaments, 75 million matches, and so much more, we want to thank all of our players and supporters for an amazing first year.

Here's some fun stats that show just a little about what everyone's been up to this first year:

As many of you may know, we've shared an updated roadmap for our second year of Rivals II, and we're incredibly excited to start our second year of post-launch support. We just released Crew Battles as a beta game mode on Tuesday and are working hard on a closed beta program for Steam Workshop behind the scenes. Other big highlights for next year's plans include four more characters, item mode, and much more.

One Year Anniversary Items

To further celebrate our One Year Anniversary, we’re releasing multiple bundles, the first being a FREE one that anyone can pick up in the shop. This includes the new ‘Game On’ icon and the ‘1 Year Anniversary’ icon to commemorate our first year of Rivals II.

Year 1 Characters Retro Skin Bundle

Players have been asking us about the Retro Skin Line for our four newest characters, and we’re happy to announce that they’re finally here! These Retro skins return to our roots, and each come with their own matching icons, feeling right at home with our pre-existing 10 retro character skins.

Launch Retro Skin Bundle

Last but not least, a hotly requested bundle is here! Retro skins were initially available for free as a pre-order bonus that Kickstarter backers or Pledgemanager late pledges got with their game purchase. After a full year of Rivals II, we’re excited to make these skins available for purchase to newer fans in the coin and buck shop!

Brand new to the bundle are these adorable animated icons, sporting a classic look with looping idle animations for a special flair. If you already own the launch retro skins from backing or pre-ordering, our standard bundle protection applies here, and you'll receive 1,000 Aether Bucks for each skin in the bundle (10k total), plus the new icons if you decide to pick it up.