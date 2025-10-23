 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20515255 Edited 23 October 2025 – 15:59:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bossy created a softlock towards the very end of the new content and to atone he's fixed it.

What a hack.

Fixes:

  • Using the Maddox Island mirror to save/go to your mind will no longer softlock you.

-Bossy

