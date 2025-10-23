Bossy created a softlock towards the very end of the new content and to atone he's fixed it.
What a hack.
Fixes:
Using the Maddox Island mirror to save/go to your mind will no longer softlock you.
-Bossy
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Bossy created a softlock towards the very end of the new content and to atone he's fixed it.
What a hack.
Fixes:
Using the Maddox Island mirror to save/go to your mind will no longer softlock you.
-Bossy
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update