Hello there gamers!

Here are the patches that has been implemented to the game!

Fixed Flipping Player Issue: Fixed a bug where the player would flip when tapping right with a controller.

Fixed Block Bug: Fixed a bug where you would stay in walking block animation if you tap a direction key right after you block.

Fixed Player No Clip by Boss Gate: Fixed a bug where you are able to no clip to the ground using the Boss fight gate.

Fixed Player Squeezed by Platform: Fixed a bug where player is able to be squeezed by platforms, platforms now goes up if about to hit player.

Fixed Invisible Mouse Bug: Fixed a bug where mouse becomes invisible in some instances.

Fixed Boss Dialouge Bug: Fixed a bug where boss fight is not able to be triggered and dialogue not dissapearing.

Better Attack, Block, and Parry Hitbox: Attack, Block and Parry Hitbox has been improved with a new implementation.

Fixed Video Formatting Error: Fixed Video formatting error where video will show error if the game is played on a SteamDeck.

Fixed UI Fit Ratio: Fixed UI to fit ratio outside of the standard 1920 x 1080.

Fixed Projectiles Damage Registration: Projectiles now don't hurt the player when it is parried.