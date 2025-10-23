Hello there gamers!
Here are the patches that has been implemented to the game!
Fixed Flipping Player Issue: Fixed a bug where the player would flip when tapping right with a controller.
Fixed Block Bug: Fixed a bug where you would stay in walking block animation if you tap a direction key right after you block.
Fixed Player No Clip by Boss Gate: Fixed a bug where you are able to no clip to the ground using the Boss fight gate.
Fixed Player Squeezed by Platform: Fixed a bug where player is able to be squeezed by platforms, platforms now goes up if about to hit player.
Fixed Invisible Mouse Bug: Fixed a bug where mouse becomes invisible in some instances.
Fixed Boss Dialouge Bug: Fixed a bug where boss fight is not able to be triggered and dialogue not dissapearing.
Better Attack, Block, and Parry Hitbox: Attack, Block and Parry Hitbox has been improved with a new implementation.
Fixed Video Formatting Error: Fixed Video formatting error where video will show error if the game is played on a SteamDeck.
Fixed UI Fit Ratio: Fixed UI to fit ratio outside of the standard 1920 x 1080.
Fixed Projectiles Damage Registration: Projectiles now don't hurt the player when it is parried.
Fixed Cutscene Not Playing and Not Transitioning: Fixed Cutscene bug where it wasn't playing or transitioning properly.
If there's any more bugs that you find, please report it in the discord!
Speed576 (William) also changed username into Spwil so from now on, I will be referred as Spwil!
- Spwil (William) (Half Eaten Bread Representative)
