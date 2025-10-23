Hey everyone! Hope you are all well.

Firstly, I’m excited to finally say that Trenches VR is officially released on steam! 🎉

I want to take a moment to thank every single one of you for your support throughout this journey. This year has been a wild one - full of challenges, learning, and a lot of long nights trying to bring this project to life.



Trenches VR Launch Trailer:

Ever since I first played VR, I knew I wanted to bring one of my games into that world. This is my first ever VR title and I’ll admit - it’s been a big shift from traditional game development. But it’s been an amazing experience so far. I learned a lot, and will continue to learn as time goes on.

I’m committed to improving Trenches VR with your help. Your feedback means everything, and it’s how we developers grow and make our games better. So please, don’t hesitate to share your honest thoughts and suggestions - they truly help a lot.

I really hope you enjoy your time in the trenches, and once again - thank you all so much for the support.



If you are brave enough, you can check out the Trenches VR below:

With all that out of the way I want to talk about update v2.6.2 for Trenches that is now live!

Trenches v2.6.2 updates:

Full Controller Support: Trenches can now be played entirely with a controller!

Enhanced Jumpscares: Adjustments made to improve timing and intensity.

Monster Updates: Added new textures and visual tweaks for a refreshed look.

New Audio Additions: Fresh sounds and ambient effects added for a more immersive experience.

Increased Randomization: Elements like fences and other objects now spawn more randomly to enhance replayability.

Improved Monster AI: Smarter behavior and better tracking to keep you on edge.

Improved Textures: Improved a couple of textures for better visuals.

General Bug Fixes: Various stability and performance improvements.

Thank you all so much for sticking with me on this journey I truly appreciate each and every one of you.



Thanks again and have a great day everyone!