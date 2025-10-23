 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20515100
Update notes via Steam Community

My Colony v2.3.0 is now live, and you should be able to update your client in Steam right now. Along with the standard bug fixes and dependency updates, this release includes a significant change in which the game is packaged.

Previously, My Colony on Steam was released with the bare minimum shell of it's game data, and would automatically download all of the latest game files when launched. I have decided now that I would start packaging the entire game content bundle with each release. This way if I end up getting hit by a car or all of my servers go down, future players will still be able to download and enjoy My Colony long after I'm gone.

For a complete rundown of changes, you can refer to the full patch notes here: https://www.ape-apps.com/my-colony-universe/updates/my-colony-230-released

Finally, I would like to point out that my next Steam game Realms of Conflict will be released on December 16, so please check it out and add it to your wish list!

Until next time, thank you for playing My Colony, and stay tuned for more!

