J-Jump Arena is officially out of Early Access!

To celebrate, VIP DLC is 50% OFF!

Reworked jumping controls!

Postapocalypse!

New weapons!

Sniper Rifle

Radiation Bomb

Moquito Jar

New unlockables!

Reworked bot logic!

New music!

Sandbox mode!

Additional maps!

New translations!

Other Fixes and Changes...

Players on fire now lose between 10-20 HP (previously always 15).



The mine’s trigger aura is now less visible.



Updated weapon descriptions to clearly show each weapon’s damage.



Fixed several bugs related to weapon spawning in Duel Mode.



Default mouse sensitivity has been slightly reduced for smoother control.



Added a new rain effect to Swamp maps.



Swamp maps now start with pre-spawned mosquito swarms.



Improved ragdoll mechanics.



Originally, the plan was to make the game paid once Early Access ended. However, I’ve decided to stick with the current model - free to play, with an optional VIP DLC. It keeps the game accessible to everyone while still supporting development for those who want to contribute! That said, to celebrae the full release, VIP DLC is 50% off for a limited time!Now more intuitive and user-friendly than ever!Here’s how it works: first, click anywhere on the map to lock in the direction you want to jump. Once that’s set, the jump power begins charging up. The initial angle is calculated automatically, but you can fine-tune it by moving your mouse up or down. When you’re ready and the timing’s right-click again to launch!That's the theme of the new maps!Bleak, grim, and downright dangerous! Step into the wasteland where water isn’t your friend - it’s radioactive and will slowly eat away at your health. Scattered around are barrels leaking radiation too, so keep your distance if you want to stay in one piece!Perfect for long-range combat! It deals a solid 60 HP of damage - meaning a clean headshot will instantly take out your target. The only drawback? It fires about a quarter of a second slower than the other weapons. But in the right hands and at the right moment, this thing is absolutely lethal.A deadly throwable that unleashes a lingering radioactive cloud lasting for 5 turns! Any player unlucky enough to end their turn inside that toxic mist will suffer between 25 and 35 damage - so unless you fancy glowing in the dark, stay the hell out of it!Not to brag, but this might be my finest bit of madness yet - seriously, what other game lets you weaponize a jar full of mosquitoes? Throw it somewhere near your opponent, and at the end of each turn, the swarm will move toward the closest player. Anyone surrounded by the buzzing cloud takes between 1 and 10 damage. It might not be much, but it’s definitely annoying - just like real mosquitoes!When you play on post-apocalyptic maps, you’ll have the chance to earn unique outfit pieces - keep collecting them to complete the full, badass post-apocalyptic armor set!The bots just got a serious upgrade! Their intelligence has been improved - they’re now more dangerous, more aware of their surroundings, and far less likely to accidentally take themselves out. This means smoother, smarter, and more engaging matches - whether you’re playing solo or in multiplayer with bots!Fresh new tracks have been composed exclusively for J-Jump Arena! by the talented Scumulous!These new additions join the existing soundtrack, bringing even more variety and energy to the game. You’ll hear Scumulous’ original music in both the new Postapocalypse maps and the classic Canyon maps - perfectly setting the mood for every battle!A relaxed mode with no real objectives - just pure fun! Jump around freely, experiment with weapons, and test out all the game mechanics at your own pace. Perfect for practicing or just messing around without any pressure!Aside from the brand-new post-apocalyptic maps, six new duel maps have been added across the existing biomes! And that’s not all - there’s also a brand-new race map set in the swamp biome!The game just got even more accessible! German and French translations have been added, allowing even more players to enjoy the experience in their own language.Here’s a list of smaller - but still noteworthy - tweaks and improvements made since the last update: