23 October 2025 Build 20514889
Update notes via Steam Community
  1. When you start a game now you can choose 1 out of 2 starters items for each player..
  2. Now you can decide to end a run and get awarded with extra claws based on your accumulated score on that run.
  3. Now you can see how much damage have you done and taken and your current score in a new button in store.
  4. New quick retry function on leaderboard screen you can retry the run with the same starter item you choose early.
  5. Now if you jump before hitting the crab you can avoid the fall.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3721791
