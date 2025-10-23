- When you start a game now you can choose 1 out of 2 starters items for each player..
- Now you can decide to end a run and get awarded with extra claws based on your accumulated score on that run.
- Now you can see how much damage have you done and taken and your current score in a new button in store.
- New quick retry function on leaderboard screen you can retry the run with the same starter item you choose early.
- Now if you jump before hitting the crab you can avoid the fall.
Crabs and Rats 0.4 October 23th 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
