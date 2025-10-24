It feels amazing to launch BGA on Steam, I sincerely hope you all enjoy.



The game was originally built for Quest 2, so this should be able to run extremely smoothly on even a potato PC, plus on Steam you've got all of the lovely achievements I've added!



I've tried to track down and fix every bug I can (special thanks to demo bug reporters!) but am sure there will still be one or two minor ones; so if you find any please get in touch (https://crookspeak.com/#contact) and I'll get it fixed ASAP.



Thanks again, it's been my pleasure working on By Grit Alone and I hope it can bring a fright and a smile to you all.



Cheers,

Charlie