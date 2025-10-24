 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20514866 Edited 24 October 2025 – 10:09:06 UTC by Wendy
It feels amazing to launch BGA on Steam, I sincerely hope you all enjoy.

The game was originally built for Quest 2, so this should be able to run extremely smoothly on even a potato PC, plus on Steam you've got all of the lovely achievements I've added!

I've tried to track down and fix every bug I can (special thanks to demo bug reporters!) but am sure there will still be one or two minor ones; so if you find any please get in touch (https://crookspeak.com/#contact) and I'll get it fixed ASAP.

Thanks again, it's been my pleasure working on By Grit Alone and I hope it can bring a fright and a smile to you all.

Cheers,
Charlie

