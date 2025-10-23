 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20514795 Edited 23 October 2025 – 15:26:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Combustible Ice no longer triggers on non-attack damage (Anubis: Please no!)

  • Medusa's execution threshold has been increased to 15% HP.

  • Fixed issues related to the Time Machine.


