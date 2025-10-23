Combustible Ice no longer triggers on non-attack damage (Anubis: Please no!)
Medusa's execution threshold has been increased to 15% HP.
Fixed issues related to the Time Machine.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Combustible Ice no longer triggers on non-attack damage (Anubis: Please no!)
Medusa's execution threshold has been increased to 15% HP.
Fixed issues related to the Time Machine.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update