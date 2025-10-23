Hey all, it was exciting to see streams and players play yesterday! Thanks for checking out our little Halloween release. We fixed a few minor issues, especially with players reporting going back to the main menu by mistake which was severe enough to do a day 1 patch! Here's what's changed.

DWI 1.02.0 Changelog:

- Update French Ukrainian and Hungarian localization

- Added yes/no prompt before going back to main menu from pause menu

- Fix pause menu focus bugs with a controller, potentially causing to go back to main menu by mistake

- Fix additional focus issues with main menu settings using a controller

In general, here is the default xbox controller mapping:

Left Stick - Move

Left Stick Button - Sprint

Right Stick - Look

Right Stick Button - Crouch

A - Jump

B - Crouch

X - Interact

Y - Reload

Left Bumper - Lean Left

Left Trigger - Alt Use

Right Bumper - Lean Right

Right Trigger - Use

Menu - Pause

View - Pause

D-Pad Up - Weapon Next

D-Pad Right - Zoom

D-Pad Down - Weapon Previous

D-Pad Left - Objective

We marked the game as "partial" controller support because we still don't render the glyphs in tutorials and ui. But overall, the game should be playable from splash screen to credits with a controller or a Steam Deck.

Ido