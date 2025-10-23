 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 Counter-Strike 2 Escape From Duckov Fellowship Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 October 2025 Build 20514711 Edited 23 October 2025 – 16:09:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey all, it was exciting to see streams and players play yesterday! Thanks for checking out our little Halloween release. We fixed a few minor issues, especially with players reporting going back to the main menu by mistake which was severe enough to do a day 1 patch! Here's what's changed.

DWI 1.02.0 Changelog:

- Update French Ukrainian and Hungarian localization

- Added yes/no prompt before going back to main menu from pause menu

- Fix pause menu focus bugs with a controller, potentially causing to go back to main menu by mistake

- Fix additional focus issues with main menu settings using a controller

In general, here is the default xbox controller mapping:

  • Left Stick - Move

  • Left Stick Button - Sprint

  • Right Stick - Look

  • Right Stick Button - Crouch

  • A - Jump

  • B - Crouch

  • X - Interact

  • Y - Reload

  • Left Bumper - Lean Left

  • Left Trigger - Alt Use

  • Right Bumper - Lean Right

  • Right Trigger - Use

  • Menu - Pause

  • View - Pause

  • D-Pad Up - Weapon Next

  • D-Pad Right - Zoom

  • D-Pad Down - Weapon Previous

  • D-Pad Left - Objective

We marked the game as "partial" controller support because we still don't render the glyphs in tutorials and ui. But overall, the game should be playable from splash screen to credits with a controller or a Steam Deck.

Ido

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3593491
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link