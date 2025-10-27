Ghost of Tsushima (singleplayer) is now Steam Deck verified.

Release Notes Patch 8

Hey everyone,Patch 8 is out now for Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut on PC!This update separates the singleplayer game and the Online Multiplayer Legends mode. Legends is now available as a separate DLC for no additional cost on Steam for those who own or purchase Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut*. For existing players, the experience does not change, and no action is required.New players will have to activate the free Legends DLC once, to play the Online Multiplayer Legends mode. A PlayStation Network Account is required for Legends mode.In this update, we've also fixed bugs and made improvements related to the user interface on Steam Deck. The game now includes a Steam Deck graphics preset, and we are excited to share that the singleplayer game is now officially Steam Deck verified!This patch also includes various other crash fixes and bug fixes, based on community feedback. Check out the patch notes below for more details. Thanks to everyone for sharing feedback and playing Ghost of Tsushima on PC!