Gameplay
-added slippery roofs (and Barricade Bridge high structure) (bots should now also no longer get stuck on roofs)
Animations
-added more detailed idle animation when standing still
-tweaked sidestepping animations a bit
-added weapon idle poses
-reworked the way poses change when walking so walking feels more motional instead of static
-tweaked a lot of weapon pose animations to be cleaner
-tweaked a lot of small animation transitions to be smoother and cleaner
-improved shotgun reload animation a bit
-new weapon grab animation
Gunfeel
-added a little more screen shake to weapon firing
-added character hit flash impact effect (a setting to disable this will be added soon)
-added character hit animations
-made the UI hitmarker much more snappy and fast
-new UI hit sound
-new damage numbers (settings for damage numbers are coming soon such as font size, randomness and fade time)
Balancing
-short range pistol spread decreased from 0.5 -> 0.35
-single barrel shotgun spread reduced from 1 -> 0.25
-single barrel shotgun pellet amount decreased from 7 -> 5
-single barrel shotgun damage per pellet increased from 5 -> 7
-single barrel shotgun reload time increased from 0.5s -> 1s
-revolver/C96 spread reduced from 0.2 -> 0.125
Bug fixes
-fixed a bug that caused incorrect/much too long sprint block after weapon usage
Version 0.1.3.301 - Hit feedback, animation improvements and more!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update