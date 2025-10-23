 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20514643
Gameplay
-added slippery roofs (and Barricade Bridge high structure) (bots should now also no longer get stuck on roofs)

Animations
-added more detailed idle animation when standing still
-tweaked sidestepping animations a bit
-added weapon idle poses
-reworked the way poses change when walking so walking feels more motional instead of static
-tweaked a lot of weapon pose animations to be cleaner
-tweaked a lot of small animation transitions to be smoother and cleaner
-improved shotgun reload animation a bit
-new weapon grab animation

Gunfeel
-added a little more screen shake to weapon firing
-added character hit flash impact effect (a setting to disable this will be added soon)
-added character hit animations
-made the UI hitmarker much more snappy and fast
-new UI hit sound
-new damage numbers (settings for damage numbers are coming soon such as font size, randomness and fade time)

Balancing
-short range pistol spread decreased from 0.5 -> 0.35
-single barrel shotgun spread reduced from 1 -> 0.25
-single barrel shotgun pellet amount decreased from 7 -> 5
-single barrel shotgun damage per pellet increased from 5 -> 7
-single barrel shotgun reload time increased from 0.5s -> 1s
-revolver/C96 spread reduced from 0.2 -> 0.125

Bug fixes
-fixed a bug that caused incorrect/much too long sprint block after weapon usage

