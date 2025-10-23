Gameplay

-added slippery roofs (and Barricade Bridge high structure) (bots should now also no longer get stuck on roofs)



Animations

-added more detailed idle animation when standing still

-tweaked sidestepping animations a bit

-added weapon idle poses

-reworked the way poses change when walking so walking feels more motional instead of static

-tweaked a lot of weapon pose animations to be cleaner

-tweaked a lot of small animation transitions to be smoother and cleaner

-improved shotgun reload animation a bit

-new weapon grab animation



Gunfeel

-added a little more screen shake to weapon firing

-added character hit flash impact effect (a setting to disable this will be added soon)

-added character hit animations

-made the UI hitmarker much more snappy and fast

-new UI hit sound

-new damage numbers (settings for damage numbers are coming soon such as font size, randomness and fade time)



Balancing

-short range pistol spread decreased from 0.5 -> 0.35

-single barrel shotgun spread reduced from 1 -> 0.25

-single barrel shotgun pellet amount decreased from 7 -> 5

-single barrel shotgun damage per pellet increased from 5 -> 7

-single barrel shotgun reload time increased from 0.5s -> 1s

-revolver/C96 spread reduced from 0.2 -> 0.125



Bug fixes

-fixed a bug that caused incorrect/much too long sprint block after weapon usage