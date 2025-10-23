Hello all!

It's that spooky time of year again, and that can only mean one thing: Bonerooms update!

The "Mysteries and Mannequins" update is free for all Bonerooms players and includes a few new hazards to look out for while traversing the damp hallways of the Bonerooms. Check out the notes below for more details!

Happy Halloween everyone!

Additions

Vending Machine This mystery item vending machine emits a warm glow and catchy jingles, but don't be fooled - it can be quite dangerous! Gamble on a mystery item purchase, scrounge for loose change, or try your luck shaking the machine for freebies. Be warned though - with each shake, the machine becomes more unstable...

Skeleton Mannequin (Skelequins) These guys look like they'd be at home in a science classroom, but unfortunately, they're here in the Bonerooms instead. Luckily they're completely harmless... as long as you're looking at them, that is.

Ghosts The souls of former Bonerooms contestants now wander the dank hallways for eternity - and they're not happy about it. I wouldn't waste any resources trying to kill them - just run away!

Item Dropping You can now drop items! This is on "G" by default, meaning Emotes/Ghost Sounds have changed keys, and are now on "X' by default.



Changes