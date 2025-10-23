 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20514617 Edited 23 October 2025 – 19:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello all!

It's that spooky time of year again, and that can only mean one thing: Bonerooms update!

The "Mysteries and Mannequins" update is free for all Bonerooms players and includes a few new hazards to look out for while traversing the damp hallways of the Bonerooms. Check out the notes below for more details!

Happy Halloween everyone!

Additions

  • Vending Machine

    • This mystery item vending machine emits a warm glow and catchy jingles, but don't be fooled - it can be quite dangerous! Gamble on a mystery item purchase, scrounge for loose change, or try your luck shaking the machine for freebies. Be warned though - with each shake, the machine becomes more unstable...

  • Skeleton Mannequin (Skelequins)

    • These guys look like they'd be at home in a science classroom, but unfortunately, they're here in the Bonerooms instead. Luckily they're completely harmless... as long as you're looking at them, that is.

  • Ghosts

    • The souls of former Bonerooms contestants now wander the dank hallways for eternity - and they're not happy about it. I wouldn't waste any resources trying to kill them - just run away!

  • Item Dropping

    • You can now drop items! This is on "G" by default, meaning Emotes/Ghost Sounds have changed keys, and are now on "X' by default.

Changes

  • In addition to slowing them, Glue Traps will now reset a Boomba's acceleration.

  • Unequippable items like the Stun Gun can now be equipped, in order for them to be droppable.

  • The navmesh padding has been slightly reduced, which should fix corners being safe spaces in some instances.

Changed files in this update

