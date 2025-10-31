These Patch notes are for the 'normal' worlds (not for the Public Test Server, Arcadia).
Population management
New World in the EU region: Fenrir.
Modify the brackets of the population indicator to be more accurate (the 'High' range was too broad).
Changes
Audio
Added new inquisitor grunts
Resources
Adult Beech trees now have a hardness of 1 and are choppable by the Bronze Axe.
Localization
Localization Update
Gamepass
Added a step before entering the lobby to notify Gamepass players about their Microsoft account linking, and to see Pax Dei's Terms of Service
Fixes
Audio
Fixed an issue where the beehive sound was too loud when many of them were placed together
VFX
Fixed an issue where ground effects were not being properly cleaned up and could result in the effect replaying for all characters in range when triggered. This was purely visual.
Resources
Lower-tier corrupt boars now correctly drop the corrupt animal faction relics.
UI
Fixed an issue where the stamina bar would flash red post-death
Crafting
Crafting XP is now correctly granted with subscription and correctly reflected in Journal.
Character
Fixed an issue where undergarments were not visible in specific stances
Technical
Fixed an issue where NPCs could be seen teleporting, and the player may experience rubberbanding at the same time
Fixed an issue with shader compilation during the loading screen that could result in the client being in a bad state
Changed files in this update