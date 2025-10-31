 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20514596 Edited 31 October 2025 – 15:06:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

These Patch notes are for the 'normal' worlds (not for the Public Test Server, Arcadia).

Population management

  • New World in the EU region: Fenrir.

  • Modify the brackets of the population indicator to be more accurate (the 'High' range was too broad).

Changes

  • Audio

    • Added new inquisitor grunts

  • Resources

    • Adult Beech trees now have a hardness of 1 and are choppable by the Bronze Axe.

  • Localization

    • Localization Update

  • Gamepass

    • Added a step before entering the lobby to notify Gamepass players about their Microsoft account linking, and to see Pax Dei's Terms of Service

Fixes

  • Audio

    • Fixed an issue where the beehive sound was too loud when many of them were placed together

  • VFX

    • Fixed an issue where ground effects were not being properly cleaned up and could result in the effect replaying for all characters in range when triggered. This was purely visual.

  • Resources

    • Lower-tier corrupt boars now correctly drop the corrupt animal faction relics.

  • UI

    • Fixed an issue where the stamina bar would flash red post-death

  • Crafting

    • Crafting XP is now correctly granted with subscription and correctly reflected in Journal.

  • Character

    • Fixed an issue where undergarments were not visible in specific stances

  • Technical

    • Fixed an issue where NPCs could be seen teleporting, and the player may experience rubberbanding at the same time

    • Fixed an issue with shader compilation during the loading screen that could result in the client being in a bad state

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1995521
  • Loading history…
