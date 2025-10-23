We just released a third hotfix for the Revelations Update, addressing issues that have been reported in the last two days!

Changelog

Fixed several issues blocking dialogues and interactions unless the game is reloaded, or preventing barks to start.

Fixed some issues related to crimes.

Fixed a few levels having props that caused visual or navigation issues.

Fixed the issue of equipped weapons getting unequipped.

Greatly improved AI performances in large fights, to avoid NPCs stalling for some seconds before acting and reduce FPS drops. We are still working on this, since in larger fights involving certain enemies things can still get a little slow.

After first recruiting a new character, a package with basic items is added to the party's inventory, so that new recruits can get the weapons they need to use their skills depending on the chosen Class.

Thank you for your continued support!