ːcc_crystalː Happy 34th Crystal Caves anniversary! ːcc_crystalː

New Mylo Skin

New Level Editor Toys and Tiles

Shootable Switch

Can be triggered only by hitting it with your rockets - hope your aim is good!



Can be triggered only by hitting it with your rockets - hope your aim is good! Reverse invisible blocks

Blocks that can be revealed only from the reverse gravity form.



New "Pumpkin themed" Terrain tileset



Over 15 tiles



Ash



Space Debris



Rain (Blue/Green/Red)



User Level Browser

New category - Oldest

Don't bother scrolling to the bottom anymore, jump straight to the oldest maps!



Don't bother scrolling to the bottom anymore, jump straight to the oldest maps! Completed levels will now show the "Treasure Chest" icon so you can easily see which ones you've cleared.



We cleared a few bugs in the browser, which made the overall navigation more efficient and faster - no more endless "Loading maps" statuses.



If the map is downloaded but you're not subscribed to it, you won't have to press the "play" button twice anymore.



You thought Mylo was gone for good? Think twice! ːcc_myloːWe were very busy during this time, but we're back with some new level editor toys, QoL updates for the User Level Browser, and a new 'zombie' Mylo Skin!Do you still remember the classic Mylo from the 1991? He's back in his "zombie" colors! During the festive October event, you can play as 'Zombie Mylo'. You can toggle the skin with festive setting but we are also adding a skin selection setting to the game soon so you can toggle between skins without changing the festive setting.Maybe this will give you an excuse to enter the Crystal Caves mines again for a session or two. Or maybe, you can go ahead and create a level of your own - we are already waiting to play it!Thank you for keeping Mylo alive by playing Crystal Caves! We're not done yet ːcc_myloː