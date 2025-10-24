Hey settlers 👋
This small update improves early game guidance and food balancing based on your feedback.
Patch Notes:
- The low food warning is not shown until the first few buildings are built in a new scenario to make it more meaningful and to not overwhelm new players.
- The low food warning can not be clicked where you get additional information about it and what you can do against it.
- Balanced when the low food warning is visible to get better guidance.
- Using a more realistic sprout weight for the set calories.
- Balancing: Slightly increased the size of fruits, vegetables and mushrooms = more calories per item.
- Added more info to food and drink items, allowing them to be compared better with each other.
Your Team Kerzoven 🥰
Changed files in this update