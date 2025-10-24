 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20514452 Edited 24 October 2025 – 12:19:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey settlers 👋

This small update improves early game guidance and food balancing based on your feedback.

Patch Notes:

  • The low food warning is not shown until the first few buildings are built in a new scenario to make it more meaningful and to not overwhelm new players.
  • The low food warning can not be clicked where you get additional information about it and what you can do against it.
  • Balanced when the low food warning is visible to get better guidance.
  • Using a more realistic sprout weight for the set calories.
  • Balancing: Slightly increased the size of fruits, vegetables and mushrooms = more calories per item.
  • Added more info to food and drink items, allowing them to be compared better with each other.

Your Team Kerzoven 🥰


