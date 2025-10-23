The sun has set on the waterpark, and the monsters have moved in! For the next 10 spooky days, the park is overrun by vampires, zombies, skeletons, and demons, all ready to cool off at your park. Watch out for the ones wearing witch hats, not just because they look very trendy, but because they will be dropping candy everywhere!

Collecting candy fills up your Halloween Event Bar, unlocking special haunted decorations and items to add a spooky touch to your park. You can earn these items only during the event, but once you unlock them, they’re yours to keep forever.

The entire game has transformed for the season: it’s nighttime across the city, eerie things flicker through the air, Halloween decorations are all over the park and in the city, and even the main menu had a spooky makeover.

There are even two brand-new Halloween tracks from Chaotrope echoing through the park to set the perfect mood for your moonlit mayhem.

Oh, and the Caymart old man? He still looks exactly the same. Still staring. Still... fine. Probably

Is the spooky season not your thing? No worries. You can always head to Settings → Seasonal Events to switch back to the regular version of the game — no tricks, just your regular sunny chaotic paradise.

So grab your candy bucket, brace yourself, and dive into the chaos of the Halloween Waterpark Simulator Event. It’s to die for!



Below are also our usual patch notes since other features were added or improved.

The biggest highlights are in bold



BUG FIXES

Settings are now properly saved between different gaming sessions (this will reset FPS limit settings; you might need to set it again)

Fixed a water VFX in a 5-star slide

Corrected a hole in the entrance of the park where items could fall in and be off the map.

IMPROVEMENTS

Several rendering optimisations have been added that should improve the performance for everyone (like for example, larger parks will see better FPS )

Improvements to visitors outline areas

Removed shadows appearing in graffiti when they are in curves

Improvement to ambulance positioning

Small improvements in some translations

Pop-up for fully dirty pool added

Additional input for secondary action (like push) added. So now you can use E for left click and F for right click.



NEW FEATURES

Halloween event (check above for more details)

New settings to enable/ disable seasonal timed events when they happen

New unlockable Halloween decorations and attractions

New upgrade for pool filters

A new 4-legged friend exists in the game (and yes, you can pet them)

New confirmation on the settings menu to save settings on close

Online ticket research. Allows visitors to buy tickets before getting to the park (time to get that 100 visitors achievement)

New help menu, which allows you to revisit all the tutorial screens

We are already working on not only fixing some issues mentioned by you all, but also adding new features. So stay tuned.

Thanks for all the support, and remember, if you have an idea, feedback, or bug you want to share, feel free to use our Steam community hub or Discord. We are always there to listen and chat with you. https://steamcommunity.com/app/3293260/discussions/



NOTICE - We sometimes might release very small updates to solve 1 or 2 more urgent issues that appeared and not release a patch note for those immediately but add them to bigger update patch notes on following updates