Hey everyone! On the public beta branch, you can now access the campaign creator for testing. The public release will be in the next day or two. If you have any ideas/suggestions/feedback for it, do leave them in the comments if you aren't on the discord!
Skaldsong 1.4.4 Beta:
=========
Added Campaign Creator tab to campaign select window.,
Added tab to Programmatic Start in campaign select window.,
Added append functionality to game rules, settings, genre, and gameloop edit tags.,
Adjusted game rules to (hopefully) remove omniscient character behavior.,
Fixed context menu not highlighting over hovering.,
Fixed characters and locations not removing themselves from a faction when deleted.,
Fixed TTS Generating message not disappearing.
Changed depots in public-beta branch