Hello (future) Deathliverers!

Pizza Deathlivery is OUT NOW!

Get ready to brave the dangers of Meast City, deliver as many pizzas as possible, avoid monsters, and work together to become a 5-star pizzeria!

Who are we?

We are a small team of 4 people, and we have given our all to offer a fun, cooperative, and challenging gaming experience!

No Early Access for a game like this?

We set ourselves the goal of releasing the game with the essential features, as few bugs as possible, and a complete experience. Given our small team and limited financial resources, we preferred to opt for a direct release in v1.0.

What happens next?

In all transparency, the reception of the game and sales will impact the game's development. We already have dozens of ideas in the pipeline, and we want only one thing: to integrate them into the game.

We therefore want to continue updating the game with FREE updates, adding new items, monsters, gameplay features, and maps.

We will get back to you soon with a potential roadmap.

Regarding improvements and potential bugs

We are counting on you to report any bugs or other issues you encounter in the game. We have worked hard and playtested the game as much as possible, but bugs are always to be expected.

What is the team's favorite pizza?

Without hesitation, the Pepperoni.

Final words

We hope you enjoy the game and that it makes you want to get together with your friends! We hope to continue offering you more in the weeks to come.

We wish you a deathlicious pizza party!