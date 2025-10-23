 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20514241 Edited 23 October 2025 – 15:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

Unity called all developers to update their games to a newer engine for security reasons. The update doesn't change anything in the game itself. I just updated it to newer version of Unity.

Changed files in this update

Terra Randoma Content Depot 1120401
