How to Play the Patch 1 Preview

On Windows, navigate to \\%USERPROFILE%\\Saved Games\\Hades II\\



On macOS, navigate to \\%USERPROFILE%\\Library\\Application Support\\Supergiant Games\\Hades II\\



Right-click on Hades II in your Steam library and select Properties

Select Betas, then select [preview]

The game will update. Once ready, you should see Hades II [preview] in your library.



What's In the Patch 1 Preview

Aspects of the Nocturnal Arms

Boons & Blessings

Daedalus Hammer Upgrades

Elephant Rockets (Coat - Shiva)

Chakra Collider (Coat - Shiva)

Keepsakes

Jeweled Pom (Hades & Persephone)

Fates' Whim

Last Gasp (Hades)

Well of Charon

Foes & Dangers

Unrivaled Prometheus

Heracles

Special Encounters

Infernal Contract

Nemesis

Circe

Level Design & Environments

The Crossroads Renewal Project

Crossroads Cauldron

Disintegration of Monstrosity

Fated List of Minor Prophecies

Melinoë, Help Us

Art & Visual FX

Voice & Narrative

her sensational hit Bewitching Eyes

return to the Crossroads

Music & SFX

Settings

Miscellaneous

Gigaros

Entropy

Athena

Selene

Bug Fixes

Argent Skull (Hel)

Time Piece (Chronos)

Calling Card (Zagreus)

From all of us at Supergiant Games, thank you for playing. We've been very excited to see so many of you battling beyond the Underworld since our, and we're grateful for all the feedback, which inspired us throughout development and continues to do so. We now have our, with enhancements to the True Ending among other improvements, available to preview:First, we recommend backing up your save files, since the Patch 1 Preview may contain more technical issues than would typically be found in one of our full patch launches. To locate them:Then, to unlock the Patch 1 Preview,, and some text translations are still in progress. We do not have a release date for the full patch.In addition to various bug fixes and some balance changes, this patch contains...: Added new events in the lead-up to the True Ending, and some after. As part of this, increased the number of Underworld clears required, and added to and revised parts of the main True Ending scenes before the end credits.: Added Cauldron incantation lets you return to an earlier point in the story in case you wish to re-experience key events, such as the True Ending.: A number of character-related Prophecies, including the one connected to the story epilogue, should unfold faster than before.: Many decorative items have reduced costs in Kudos compared to before. Any excess Kudos you have already spent will be refunded.The full set of changes currently in Patch 1 is as follows:now also appliesfrom the bonus Cast: increased damage for Common Rarity: increased bonus from: increased Plasma pickup range: increased damage: increased effectiveness: now also affects: increased effectiveness: no longer staggers foes when this deals direct damage: increased effectiveness; restorative effect is no longer reduced by: increased effectiveness: improved aiming of the projectile: increased effectiveness· Various other minor fixes and adjustments: increased damage: increased damage: you no longer keep the bonus blessing if you are not at the; fixed an issue causing this to never grant: now also raises chance of finding Duo Boons: now restores Magick that is lost for any reason: adjusted hitboxes of certainattacks in this Encounter: slightly reduced hitbox of flame attacks to better match the visuals: reduced effectiveness of Life-drain effect; removed this effect from some attacks· Added a preview icon for Location exits leading to anno longer can show up more than once a night while battling through the Underworldappears slightly more often· Various minor fixes and improvements to several Locations• Addedtheme to the: you are no longer required to cast this as soon as you can afford to: reduced requirements for this to be revealed: increased priority of key events, so that this can be fulfilled faster: increased priority of key events, so that this can be fulfilled faster: increased priority of key events, so that this can be fulfilled faster: now revealed sooner and more reliably: fixed an issue causing this to not appear in some cases: reduced requirements to fulfill this· Added artwork to some True Ending scenes before the credits· Added animations for certain character in some True Ending scenes· Added portrait variant for Hecate· Added blinking animation to Melinoë's 'hesitant' portrait· Added death animation for the Yargonaut· Updated animations for opening or closing certain menu screens to be smoother than before· Numerous other minor visual fixes and improvements· Added new events with, andon the path to the True Ending· Added new events with, andandafter the True Ending· Added more contextual voice lines for Melinoë and Hecate in certain situations· Adjusted several events after the True Ending in light of other changes· Scylla now revealssooner than before· Icarus now can be persuaded tosooner than before· Other minor fixes and improvements· Artemis' singing in the Crossroads no longer cuts off abruptly at a certain distance· Updated sound effects for· Fixed some Keepsake equip sounds playing late· Other minor fixes and improvementsYou now can toggle off the persistent flashing at critical Life levelsYou now can limit max frames-per-second to your preference while VSync is off· Improved compatibility with macOS Tahoe security permissions· Inventory details forandappear sooner than before· Updated inventory hints for several resources· Added feedback when Keepsakes fromandcannot be used in a certain situation• Fixednot firing reliably while Melinoë is backed against a wall• Fixedtext erroneously stating its passive bonus also applied to Omega Special· Fixed cases where you could claim rewards while using the effect of• Fixedunexpectedly refreshing all uses for the night after ranking up• Fixednot applying its bonus when using certain moves• Fixedresetting its countdown after being Rarified· Fixeddragging foes after they are slain• Fixednot always working as expected on Boons of Hephaestus· Fixed cases where you could unexpectedly gaintwice· Fixednot affecting Lubbers• Fixednot properly applying its effect· Fixeddisabling your Attacks in certain cases• Fixed interaction betweenand• Fixed high-costfound in shops not always having improved Rarity· Fixed projectiles fromnot splitting as expected after striking certain obstacles· Fixed cases in whichcould get stuck while resurfacing• Fixed several cases where Melinoë could end up out of bounds in a Location· Fixedoccasionally swooping in to peck at already-defeated Guardians• Fixed an issue where a slowdown effect could persist unexpectedly afterblocks an attack· Fixed visual issues with Demeter's Freeze interacting with other visual effects· Fixed visual issues with Infernal Troves• Fixed incorrect text sometimes appearing on the Victory Screen• Fixed incorrect Gold preview when Nemesis wants to trade for• Fixed cases where music could stop playing unexpectedly· Fixed cases where the Past Deeds screen would not show the foe that put an end to your night· Fixed cases where Odysseus and Dora could appear too close together in the taverna· Fixed certain visual effects persisting during the Melinoë's Return to Shadow escapes· Fixed a visual issue where text formatting would not reset after resetting the Oath of the Unseen· Fixed Play Screen showing your location as The Crossroads despite just having left for the night· Other minor fixes