23 October 2025 Build 20514044 Edited 23 October 2025 – 15:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Update : Update to gamepad controllers (changed surface and drillings, tutorials, menus)

  • Update : The Bowlers Six have more clear objectives, and the difficulty is adjusted.

  • Update : The lab now has clearer objectives, and the chair has been modified to help see the pins better.

  • Fixed: Sometimes, CHemiCal's bowling alleys had Arena pins instead of Chemical's ones.

  • Fixed : Issue where ball and pins could bounce too hard and in the wrong way on some computer and settings combinations.

  • Fixed: Changing the surface when buying a ball could cause troubles.

  • Fixed : Pro tournaments could sometimes let you bowl even if not qualified.

  • Fixed : The ball "Gas" from CHemiCal stats fixed

  • Fixed : Corrections on some translations for better understanding.

Changed files in this update

