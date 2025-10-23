Update : Update to gamepad controllers (changed surface and drillings, tutorials, menus)
Update : The Bowlers Six have more clear objectives, and the difficulty is adjusted.
Update : The lab now has clearer objectives, and the chair has been modified to help see the pins better.
Fixed: Sometimes, CHemiCal's bowling alleys had Arena pins instead of Chemical's ones.
Fixed : Issue where ball and pins could bounce too hard and in the wrong way on some computer and settings combinations.
Fixed: Changing the surface when buying a ball could cause troubles.
Fixed : Pro tournaments could sometimes let you bowl even if not qualified.
Fixed : The ball "Gas" from CHemiCal stats fixed
Fixed : Corrections on some translations for better understanding.
1.0.4
