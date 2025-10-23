Update : Update to gamepad controllers (changed surface and drillings, tutorials, menus)

Update : The Bowlers Six have more clear objectives, and the difficulty is adjusted.

Update : The lab now has clearer objectives, and the chair has been modified to help see the pins better.

Fixed: Sometimes, CHemiCal's bowling alleys had Arena pins instead of Chemical's ones.

Fixed : Issue where ball and pins could bounce too hard and in the wrong way on some computer and settings combinations.

Fixed: Changing the surface when buying a ball could cause troubles.

Fixed : Pro tournaments could sometimes let you bowl even if not qualified.

Fixed : The ball "Gas" from CHemiCal stats fixed