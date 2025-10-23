Run with the red shoes till the end of the earth!

Hello, this is Koil from Madmud Studio.

The game has received a mid-scale update, and the changes are as follows:

Bug Fixes

- Fixed an error where the spacebar did not work in the final chapter of Story Mode.

- Fixed an error where the rankings were not updating.

Changes

- The camera view and minimap have been widened.

- In Story Mode, Marilyn will now follow the path the player has taken.

- Expanded the mouse click detection (hitbox) when selecting abilities after leveling up.

Additions

- Added explanations for each score in the first column of the ranking score board.

- Added an upgrade refund (retrieve) feature.

- Added a feature that displays a pop-up description of an ability when hovering the mouse over it.

- Added ability names. (They appear when you hover the mouse over the ability!)

- You can now replay desired chapters after clearing Story Mode! (Click on Story Mode)