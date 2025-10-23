Run with the red shoes till the end of the earth!
Hello, this is Koil from Madmud Studio.
The game has received a mid-scale update, and the changes are as follows:
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an error where the spacebar did not work in the final chapter of Story Mode.
- Fixed an error where the rankings were not updating.
Changes
- The camera view and minimap have been widened.
- In Story Mode, Marilyn will now follow the path the player has taken.
- Expanded the mouse click detection (hitbox) when selecting abilities after leveling up.
Additions
- Added explanations for each score in the first column of the ranking score board.
- Added an upgrade refund (retrieve) feature.
- Added a feature that displays a pop-up description of an ability when hovering the mouse over it.
- Added ability names. (They appear when you hover the mouse over the ability!)
- You can now replay desired chapters after clearing Story Mode! (Click on Story Mode)
Changed files in this update