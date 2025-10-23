 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20513908 Edited 23 October 2025 – 15:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Run with the red shoes till the end of the earth!

Hello, this is Koil from Madmud Studio.

The game has received a mid-scale update, and the changes are as follows:

Bug Fixes

- Fixed an error where the spacebar did not work in the final chapter of Story Mode.

- Fixed an error where the rankings were not updating.

Changes

- The camera view and minimap have been widened.

- In Story Mode, Marilyn will now follow the path the player has taken.

- Expanded the mouse click detection (hitbox) when selecting abilities after leveling up.

Additions

- Added explanations for each score in the first column of the ranking score board.

- Added an upgrade refund (retrieve) feature.

- Added a feature that displays a pop-up description of an ability when hovering the mouse over it.

- Added ability names. (They appear when you hover the mouse over the ability!)

- You can now replay desired chapters after clearing Story Mode! (Click on Story Mode)

