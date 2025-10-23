Frosthaven’s first-ever Early Access update, Awakening Protocol, is available now for all players! Awakening Protocol introduces a brand-new storyline, featuring:

The mysterious Unfettered machine civilization

Three highly-anticipated playable heroes

Additional bosses and quests

Major quality-of-life gameplay enhancements

And more!

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

DEFEAT THE UNFETTERED MACHINE UPRISING

Explore the great facility of an ancient civilization that fell into ruin millennia ago. Forged for service and abandoned to rust, the Unfettered now rise with vengeance, driven by an enigmatic leader and a relentless plan. The fate of Frosthaven hangs on the choices you make in the Awakening Protocol.

Check out the official patch notes below:

Features

Added The Unfettered storyline.

Added three new playable characters.

Updated the Main Menu with a Halloween theme.

Major fixes

Fixed a number of desyncs connected to the “Undo” feature.

Fixed more Multiplayer desyncs.

Door tiles no longer block any movement.

Fixed an issue causing an endless loading screen when loading in Tutorial quest 2 after beating the first Tutorial quest.

Updated the colors of the Geminate cards.

Fixed a number of stucks that were occurring.

Minor fixes