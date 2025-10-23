Frosthaven’s first-ever Early Access update, Awakening Protocol, is available now for all players! Awakening Protocol introduces a brand-new storyline, featuring:
The mysterious Unfettered machine civilization
Three highly-anticipated playable heroes
Additional bosses and quests
Major quality-of-life gameplay enhancements
And more!
Warning: Spoilers ahead!
DEFEAT THE UNFETTERED MACHINE UPRISING
Explore the great facility of an ancient civilization that fell into ruin millennia ago. Forged for service and abandoned to rust, the Unfettered now rise with vengeance, driven by an enigmatic leader and a relentless plan. The fate of Frosthaven hangs on the choices you make in the Awakening Protocol.
Check out the official patch notes below:
Features
Added The Unfettered storyline.
Added three new playable characters.
Updated the Main Menu with a Halloween theme.
Major fixes
Fixed a number of desyncs connected to the “Undo” feature.
Fixed more Multiplayer desyncs.
Door tiles no longer block any movement.
Fixed an issue causing an endless loading screen when loading in Tutorial quest 2 after beating the first Tutorial quest.
Updated the colors of the Geminate cards.
Fixed a number of stucks that were occurring.
Minor fixes
Teleporting a second character on the platform in Quest 15 “Ancient Spire” with “Magnetic Cape” is no longer possible.
Fixed a tooltip within the Bannerspear perks.
In Tutorial quest 7 “Assault on the Warchief”, Brittle is now applied to all monsters/characters simultaneously.
The reward screen can now only occur if a quest was successfully completed.
Fixed a number of issues connected to the “Snowdrifts” in Quest 6 “Avalanche”.
Added additional contextual tutorial images.
Summons no longer take damage from damaging the orb in quest 21 “Realm of endless frost”.
The game now correctly shows the right amount of damage dealt to a target if they have a shield.
Fixed a visual hex issue in Quest 16 “Derelict Elevator”.
“Guardian of the flag” mastery no longer fails on Quest 21 “A realm of endless frost”, after passing through the first door.
