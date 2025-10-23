 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20513771 Edited 23 October 2025 – 15:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Known issues

  • Some audio is currently disabled due to problems with an add-on

Added

  • Aging horses now experience monthly stat decline after age 6, with accelerating decline as they get older (max stats/genetic potential remain intact)

  • Horse ability and potential stars now display with knowledge-based uncertainty - lower knowledge shows less accurate star ratings

  • Horse age into the stable training table

Improved

  • The main menu world selector is now a bit nicer with custom icons

  • The first autosave is now triggered right after generating a new world

  • Ability to restart tutorial for a page from top bar question mark

Fixed

  • Themes not working with Godot 4.5

  • Small possibility for crash in staff page

  • Deleting email now reads it (possible fix for the notification error where it says you have email when you don't have)

  • Gray coat (and some others) when racing had the wrong coat color, this is now fixed

  • Read messages no longer disappear when leaving the inbox, regardless of message age

  • Unresponsive/hidden UI after quitting to main menu and starting a new game

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux 64-bit Depot 3809881
macOS 64-bit Depot 3809882
