Known issues
Some audio is currently disabled due to problems with an add-on
Added
Aging horses now experience monthly stat decline after age 6, with accelerating decline as they get older (max stats/genetic potential remain intact)
Horse ability and potential stars now display with knowledge-based uncertainty - lower knowledge shows less accurate star ratings
Horse age into the stable training table
Improved
The main menu world selector is now a bit nicer with custom icons
The first autosave is now triggered right after generating a new world
Ability to restart tutorial for a page from top bar question mark
Fixed
Themes not working with Godot 4.5
Small possibility for crash in staff page
Deleting email now reads it (possible fix for the notification error where it says you have email when you don't have)
Gray coat (and some others) when racing had the wrong coat color, this is now fixed
Read messages no longer disappear when leaving the inbox, regardless of message age
Unresponsive/hidden UI after quitting to main menu and starting a new game
