Known issues

Some audio is currently disabled due to problems with an add-on

Added

Horse ability and potential stars now display with knowledge-based uncertainty - lower knowledge shows less accurate star ratings

Aging horses now experience monthly stat decline after age 6, with accelerating decline as they get older (max stats/genetic potential remain intact)

Improved

Ability to restart tutorial for a page from top bar question mark

The first autosave is now triggered right after generating a new world

The main menu world selector is now a bit nicer with custom icons

Fixed

Themes not working with Godot 4.5

Small possibility for crash in staff page

Deleting email now reads it (possible fix for the notification error where it says you have email when you don't have)

Gray coat (and some others) when racing had the wrong coat color, this is now fixed

Read messages no longer disappear when leaving the inbox, regardless of message age