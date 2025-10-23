This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello shopkeepers!

It's been one week since the Early Access launch of Faire Trade, and what a whirlwind it's been. We are completely blown away by your response. Can you believe the game got over 10k wishlists before launch?!

From all of us on the team - thank you. Truly. You're an awesome bunch. Whether you were/are a playtester, early adopter, fan, or new shopkeeper, you have made this all possible.

Your feedback, bug reports, and reviews have been incredibly helpful (and honestly, a joy to read through).

We've put together an FAQ, which we'll keep updating as we get more questions coming in.

What We’re Working On

We’ve been busy behind the counter this week! First and foremost, we're focusing on fixing the most common bugs and crashes to ensure a smoother experience. We have gone through most of the critical bugs and much needed improvements, and we'll continue our work on the remaining few. After that, we need to catch up on our technical debt that we accrued over the last months. Basically removing some of the short sighted duct-tape solutions in favor of longer lasting support and stability in key areas. You can find the up-to-date changelog at the bottom of this post.

Patch 14580 was released yesterday - you can find the full changelog here.

We've had a lot of requests for controller support, so that's something we'd like to look into next.

Of course, there are more things planned in terms of new features, crafting options, and other fun additions, but right now we need to prioritize and tackle things in the right order.

Translators: We Need You!

As many of you know, Faire Trade is offering support for community translations. French is currently at 96.40% and German is at 75.10%. At 100% they get added to the game! Other languages are being worked on too. Are you a polyglot? We'd really appreciate your help. It's really as easy as filling out a spreadsheet, and you can do as little or as much as you want.

More info on community translations

Show Us Your Shop!

We’ve loved seeing your shops pop up across social media and Discord. Keep sharing them! Whether it’s a humble one-roomer or a full-on mall, we want to see how you're getting on.

Tag us or drop your screenshots on Discord.

The shop that you can see on the cover image of this post was made by Pandorian. Maybe your shop will feature on the cover image next?

Check out these creations from Lidusia, Bear, anniedee, Loki is a cat, and scailman over on Discord. It's so fun to see how differently everyone plays the game, whether you're opting for efficiency, style, or just simply a fire hazard.

Keep the Feedback Coming

We’re reading every message, report, review, and suggestion, even if we can’t reply to them all. The early access journey has only just begun, and your ideas are helping shape what’s next. If you haven't yet left a review, we would appreciate this massively!

Thank you again for making Faire Trade something truly special <3

