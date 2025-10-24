 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20513732
Update notes via Steam Community

Bugfixes

  • Fixed a blocker that could happen when inspecting a card multiple times just before the day

  • Fixed a bug where stacking a Dummy inside a Wagon would trigger a fight

  • Fixed an issue where Castle layout was not saved when returning to main menu (only shop purchases triggered a save of current state)


Major changes

  • Added backups for all savefiles (Tutorial, Conquest, Castle, Global progress) that occur every 20 minutes


Minor changes

  • Added a safety check to avoid crashes

  • Removed temporarily gold nugget auto-build button (it didn't check gold-only related items correctly). It will be re-implemented on later versions

