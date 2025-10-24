Bugfixes
Fixed a blocker that could happen when inspecting a card multiple times just before the day
Fixed a bug where stacking a Dummy inside a Wagon would trigger a fight
Fixed an issue where Castle layout was not saved when returning to main menu (only shop purchases triggered a save of current state)
Major changes
Added backups for all savefiles (Tutorial, Conquest, Castle, Global progress) that occur every 20 minutes
Minor changes
Added a safety check to avoid crashes
Removed temporarily gold nugget auto-build button (it didn't check gold-only related items correctly). It will be re-implemented on later versions
Changed files in this update