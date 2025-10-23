 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20513705 Edited 23 October 2025 – 16:33:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

CRS is actively listening and making adjustments where needed to optimize your experience. When we do a big code re-write like prediction and smoothing larger scale battles as seen in the campaign expose issues requiring attention. The two major fixes contained in this patch should make your game experience better. Some players who have really bad connections will continue to present a minor visual problem on a single global server.

World War II Online 

Version 1.38.0.2 - October 2025

This hotfix focuses on improving network prediction and smoothing, delivering a more stable and visually consistent experience when observing other players with high ping or packet loss. The result is smoother motion and fewer disruptive visual anomalies during combat and movement.

We have also modified the UI sounds for when new objectives are placed, so that they are more period centric and subtle.

FEATURES

  • New Attack Objective sound added.

  • New Defense Objective sound added.

BUG FIXES

  • Infantry: Players with unstable connections will no longer appear to "warp" or teleport across the battlefield.

  • Vehicles: Players with poor connectivity will no longer appear to suddenly launch into the air or "fly" unnaturally.

S! Cornered Rat Software

Copyright 1999-2025 Playnet, Inc.

 

SEE ANY BUGS?

Please remember to report bugs with great detail (video, picture and reproduction steps) at

https://www.wwiionline.com/bugs.

The .report and .bug tool(s) ingame also works but is limited in context (be descriptive). Please prioritize the above to help us resolve issues faster.

Changed files in this update

Windows WWIIOL-BE-x64: Windows Depot 251959
