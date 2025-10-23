This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

🔥 Raiders! It’s update time!

Here’s a sneak peek at what the team’s been cooking up over the past couple of weeks. Buckle up, because there’s a lot of cool stuff on the horizon!

🎯 Raider List & Shiny New Icons!

Our Meta team has been tinkering away at the Raider List, your go-to hub for everything about your favourite Raiders.

Selecting a Raider now takes you straight to their Raider Screen, where you’ll find their cosmetics, abilities, and upgrades all in one place. It’s still a work in progress, but it’s shaping up beautifully! You’ll also notice our Battle Pass is looking fresher than ever, with all those placeholder icons now replaced with shiny final art!

🌵 New Enemies & Level Elements!

You’ve seen glimpses of our Desert Planet, and now it’s coming to life with brand-new enemies and gameplay twists!

Meet the Cactus Shooter, firing spikes in every direction, and the Big Armadillo, who rolls right into players.

We’re also experimenting with fun new interactables:

- A Cactus Ball you can shoot to knock around and deal damage.

- Quicksand, which slows you down if you’re not careful.

- A Uranium System where you’ll need to collect uranium to unlock a rocket, but hang onto it too long, and you’ll start taking damage!

These features are still in testing, but they’re already adding tons of personality (and chaos) to the new biome.

And yes, we’re still hard at work wrapping up the final few levels of this world on the art side!

🧬 Raiders & Skins!

Over in the concept department, the team’s been on fire:

- Zen, our second healer joining the battle, gets a medieval-themed skin.

- Jaeger, our adorable tank, now sports a Viking look.

- Vode, our poison pro, is sporting futuristic Japan for her first skin!

On the 3D side, Bebbo joins the fun with his first pirate skin, really, what better theme for a Raider?

Meanwhile, in Animation, Jaeger and Vode are being fully brought to life, alongside Blayze’s steampunk skin.

And the VFX team is busy adding extra punch to older effects to make every Raider pop even more in battle!

💌 Thanks for reading, Raiders, and for being part of this wild ride!

Your support keeps us fired up every week.

If you haven’t already:

➡️ Wishlist Raiders Rise on Steam to stay up to date

➡️ Join our Discord and playtest with us!

See you in the next update! 🚀